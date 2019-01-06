Bihar government flags off ‘rent a cab scheme’ with Zoom Car in Patna, here’s how to book

Almost 30 years after the Central government unveiled a policy to reduce burden of private cars on road, the state government flagged off ‘rent a cab scheme’ for the capital city by private firms.

Zoom Car India Private Limited (ZCIPL), which has its operational footprints in many cities including Bangalore and Kolkata, is the first to launch the service in Patna.

Transport minister Santosh Nirala and secretary Sanjay Kumar Agrawal flagged off the service, which allow any individual to book a car to be driven by self at the minimum cost of Rs 70 per hour.

The cab could be booked using a mobile app that can be downloaded from the google play store.

Those seeking to book the cab, however, need to upload their valid driving license along with Aadhar identification along with Rs 3000 refundable security amount.

The car rented will have to be taken from the ZCIPL station and fuelled by the renters.

The car can be left at the desired place at an additional cost of Rs 300. Cost goes up if anyone rents luxury cars. The service is expected to become popular among people, as it will allow them to rent their desired vehicles at an affordable cost, and give them the freedom to drive around.

There is also no restriction on the duration for which the car could be hired.

ZCIPL executive said that car could be hired for hours, days or even for months.

“To begin with, a fleet of 25 new cars are available for rent in Patna, which would go up if demands increases,” he said.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:11 IST