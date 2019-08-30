Bihar MLA Anant Singh to be in police remand for two days

patna

A Barh sub-division court on Thursday granted two-day remand of Mokama MLA Anant Singh to the Patna police, in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle and two hand grenades from his ancestral house at Ladma village on August 16.

After hearing arguments on the issue of granting police remand to Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Kumar Madhavendra agreed to grant Singh’s remand to the police for two days. The court, however, refused to grant three-day remand of the lawmaker, as demanded by the police

Rural SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, “We will take him into custody by Friday morning. We can’t disclose what would be points on which the MLA would be quizzed. Investigation is going on from several angles.”

Police sources said the main focus of Singh’s interrogation would be to know how many sophisticated firearms he had, where they were hidden and the source of their purchase. Besides, he might also we interrogated about his role in hatching a conspiracy to kill his rivals Bhola Singh and Mukesh Singh.

The prosecution, which has booked the MLA under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), had sought his custody for interrogation earlier this month. The legislator, who was on the run after the police had registered the case against him, had appeared before the Saket court in Delhi on August 23 and surrendered. Prior to his surrender, Singh released several videos, in which he proclaimed his innocence and said the whole incident was orchestrated by the police to frame him.

On the other hand, Singh’s close aide Lallu Mukhiya, who was evading arrest for several weeks, also surrendered before the Barh court in a separate case of hatching conspiracy for attempting to kill two brothers Bhola Singh and Mukesh Singh. Lallu, his brother Ranveer Singh Yadav, Anant Singh and five more were named accused in a case lodged with the Pandarak police station in Barh on July 15. Ranveer had surrendered before the police on August 20.

