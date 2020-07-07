e-paper
Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

The state Education Department said the decision has been taken in view of the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.

patna Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
The state government has already transferred Rs 378 crore into the accounts of students under mid-day meal scheme, according to a state Education Department release.
Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, June and July.

The state Education Department said the decision has been taken in view of the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.

The ration will be provided to the parents of the students and the amount will be deposited into students/parents’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The release said the state government has already transferred Rs 378 crore into the accounts of students under mid-day meal scheme.

A total of 276 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday taking the total number of reported cases to 12,410.

