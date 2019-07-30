Bihar teenager, hit by train while filming TikTok video in Vaishali, dies

patna

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:50 IST

An 18-year-student, Vikas Kumar, died on Tuesday morning after he was hit by a local train while filming a Tik Tok video near a Gandak river bridge in Vaishali district’s Sonepur town, barely 25 kms from capital Patna.

Locals said the incident took place at around 9 am when Vikas, out for a morning walk with his friends, tried to film a TikTok video with the train while running, and was hit by it.

“Vivek used to go to Gandak bridge near Sonepur for running. While running, he took out his cell phone and tried to film a TikTok video with a speeding passenger train,” said one of his friends.

Vivek, the only son of Hajipur’s Bagmati resident Rampravesh Singh, received “serious head injuries” in the incident and was “immediately” taken to the hospital,” the locals said.

A large number of people and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials rushed to the spot after news of the accident broke and recovered Vivek’s cell phone. Police said Vivek was declared “brought dead” to the hospital.

On July 26, in another TikTok video related death in the state, one of the three youth, attempting a TikTok video in flood waters on the outskirts of Darbhanga city was swept away.

Following the incident, Darbhanga DM Thiyagrajan SM had appealed to the people to stay away from the flood waters and not take selfies or perform any stunts in floodwater. The District Magistrate also asked the parents to not allow children near floodwater.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, alarmed over the large number of deaths of children while taking bath in flood waters or attempting stunts, had asked the district officials to start an awareness campaign to educate parents about the dangers of allowing children to venture out in flood waters.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:50 IST