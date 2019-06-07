Bihar to witness delayed, deficit monsoon this year; rains likely by June 21

Bihar will continue to reel under extreme hot and humid conditions for another couple of weeks as onset of monsoon is likely to be delayed this year.

According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, the weather is set to play havoc in the dry regions as the monsoon has been delayed across the country.

“The normal date of monsoon onset is June12-13 in Bihar. As per the latest forecast of Indian Meteorological Department, monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 8. The late arrival of monsoon in Kerala will have domino effect on other regions also. As a result, arrival of monsoon is expected at least two weeks late i.e. by June 21,” a senior officer of the met office, said.

S K Patel, duty officer, met department said, “Rainfall between 96mm to 104 mm is considered as normal rainfall in Bihar. The state is likely to witness 96 mm rainfall as the forecast till now. However, it may witness low rainfall in June but likely to record normal rainfall in July.

Meanwhile, weather remained dry over the state during past 24 hours. Dehri recorded the maximum temperature with 40.4 degree Celsius and remained the hottest place in Bihar. Gaya recorded the maximum temperature of 37.9 degree Celsius, much less than last week when the temperature hovered around 42-44 degree Celsius, while Patna and Bhagalpur recorded 36.8 and 35.6 degree Celsius respectively. Purnea remained comparatively colder with 33.2 degree Celsius.

Though there was no rainfall in any part of the state, the eastwest trough from the cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and neighbourhood to Assam across southwest Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal brought some relief to the people in the state as both the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped considerably.

The cyclonic circulation over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh now lies over east Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Weather forecast over the next 24 hours reveals that it would be generally cloudy sky with haze.

