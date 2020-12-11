Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants

patna

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:09 IST

In a suspected case of road rage, a youth was allegedly shot dead and another two were injured by unidentified assailants in a moving SUV at Industrial police station area of Buxar district in Bihar.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Kharwar, 18, a resident of Kochas in Rohtas, while the injured have been identified as Manish Kharwar and Kanhaiya Ram, who were both referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday midnight when a group of people in a SUV had an argument with the occupants of a car and riders on a motorcycle while returning from Buxar to Rohtas.

A clash broke out allegedly after the motorcycle rider was hit while trying to overtake the SUV, following which the two sides engaged in a verbal exchange and later clashed at Manjharia village under the limits of Industrial police station.

Police said the assault took place when Dhananjay returned home. Buxar SP Niraj Singh told HT that a case has been lodged against six persons on the basis of the statement given by Mahendra Kharwar, the father of the deceased.

Three persons—Rahul Kumar alias Aman Singh, Dhiraj Kumar Singh and Sourabh Kumar alias Munsi Singh—have already been arrested, said police.

During interrogation, they confessed while alleging that it all started after the victim’s vehicle had hit their bike. The four men, who were riding on a single bike, called for help following which a group of men armed with pistols, sticks and lethal weapons arrived at the scene,” said the SP.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the miscreants damaged the SUV and opened fire.

Sadar DSP Gorakh Ram said, “This seems to be a case of road rage. We are investigating the case. According to information, four men riding a motorcycle on the state highway here had an argument with the men occupying the SUV over the issue of the SUV hitting the bike, when the two-wheeler was trying to overtake the vehicle.

“Our teams are conducting raids. We shall soon arrest three more accused—Kush Singh, Prakash Singh and Rocky Singh,” said Sadar DSP Ram.