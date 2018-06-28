Body of missing Patna municipal officer found on railway track

Police are yet to find out whether Patna’s additional municipal commissioner, who was found dead on Wednesday, committed suicide or he was murdered and his body thrown on the railway track.

Uday Krishna, 59, was found on the railway tracks under the Mahatma Gandhi bridge of Gulzarbagh railway station in Patna city early on Wednesday morning.

Patna’s senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said the body was identified as that of Krishna and soon his family members were called. The police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

“The body was badly mutilated as it was run over by a train,” Maharaaj said.

Maharaaj said Krishna’s wife Divya Kumari, a resident of Vidyapuri, lodged a missing person’s report at the Patrakar Nagar police station late on Tuesday.

He said Kumari told the police that Krishna had left home around 9pm, saying he was going to meet someone but did not return home. His cell phone was also found switch off, he added.

Police started an investigation soon after the missing person’s report was lodged and found Krishna’s body around 6.35am on Wednesday on the railway track during the search operation.

A police officer said they learnt during the investigation that Krishna was upset and frustrated over some issue for the last few days. “He was to retire after two months,” the officer said.

Krishna’s family members were baffled by the suicide theory as they said there was no reason for him to take the extreme step. However, Abhay Krishna said his brother, of late, was highly tensed.

“He once raised the fear that someone was trying to implicate him in a false case,” Krishna, an advocate at Patna high court added.