e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Coronavirus tests per million lowest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Coronavirus tests per million lowest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said Covid-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

patna Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:21 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.
In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Bihar has conducted the lowest Covid-19 tests per million and has the highest positivity rate in the country, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said Covid-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

“In a densely populated state like Bihar, only 0.35 per cent of people have been tested so far. Only 3,508 people are being tested per 10 lakh, which is the lowest in the country. An average of 3,158 tests have been conducted daily in 140 days. Except for Antigen Tests for the last two weeks, there are hardly 3,000 tests in a day,” Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said Tests Per Million (TPM) in the country stand at 11,485.

In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.

“The positivity rate of Bihar in July is 12.54 per cent, which is the highest in the country. In the month of July, 159 people died in 25 days. That means six people are dying every day. Those who are dying without testing and treatment are not counted. The government should be serious now,” Yadav tweeted.

Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that the mortality due to Covid-19 stands at 2.35 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,604 Covid-19 cases in Bihar including 12,317 active cases, 24053 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 234 deaths.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
BPCL offers VRS option to employees ahead of privatisation
BPCL offers VRS option to employees ahead of privatisation
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In