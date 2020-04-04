Crow deaths trigger panic in Kaimur

patna

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:39 IST

Dozens of dead crows found in several parts of Kaimur district in the last three days sparked fear among the residents here amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Arvind Kumar Sinha, district animal husbandry officer, Kaimur, on Friday said that after getting information, a departmental team collected the samples of dead birds. He said that the samples had been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Production (IAHP) in Patna.

The dead crows had been disposed off and the affected areas were sanitized by the departmental team, Dr Sinha said and added that department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no cause of panic.

In the second week of February, death of crows were reported from Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Then, the state animal husbandry department said that the crows samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Disease (NIHSAD) at Bhopal were tested positive for avian influenza.

N Sarvana Kumar, secretary, animal and fish resources department, Bihar, said that the department was keeping close eye on poultry farms and had taken necessary steps to control the bird flu, swine flu and swine fever. The samples of birds had been collected and sent to Kolkata for test. Compensation had also been provided to affected poultry farmers.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has already directed officials to be on alert asking them to ensure all safety measures.