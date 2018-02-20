Eight members of marriage party killed in Patna road accident

At least eight people were killed and more than 35 others injured in a road accident in Patna late Monday night.

“The accident took place when a private bus, carrying 50 members of a marriage party, overturned and fell into a ditch near Kandap village on Patna-Gaya state highway,” a police officer said.

Four people died on the spot and four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said. The injured were undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College Hospital and Patna Medical College Hospital in the state capital, the officer added.

The driver and the cleaner of the ill-fated bus fled after the accident, he said, adding that the bus was on way to Nadaul village from Abdullah Chak locality in Patna.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Agitated over the loss of lives, locals set the bus on fire. The police have lodged a case over the incident.

Meanwhile, Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those killed in the accident.