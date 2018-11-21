I regret having delayed my return to Congress: Tariq Anwar

Tariq Anwar is a Member of Parliament for nearly three decades. He is a former Bihar and Union minister.

His return to the party that he had started his political career with way back in 1972 after 19 long years comes at a time when a resurgent Congress is strongly fighting back to regain its lost ground in several states and desperately longed for a Muslim face, who had experience, held credence, didn’t carry communal tag and was acceptable to all sections of the society. In Tariq Anwar, they got all they were looking for. Its ghar wapsi (home-coming) for the veteran politician, who during his heydays, commanded tremendous clout among the youth - he has been a national president of the Indian Youth Congress - and kept the Congress flock intact amidst the phenomenal rise of regional parties, socialists and left parties in eastern India, especially Bihar.

In an interview with B VIJAY MURTY, the parliamentarian for the last three decades and former Union minister discussed at length his ghar wapsi, national and Bihar politics.

Is your former party colleague Sharad Pawar’s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal controversy the only reason that made you dump Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for INC?

No that was one of the many reasons, although Pawar had later clarified that his statement on Rafale was twisted. The thought of returning to Congress had pervaded my mind two years back. Since the Modi government has come to power at the Centre, intolerance has spread alarmingly, polarisation is stepping into the danger zone, saffron outfits have become unruly and institutions are being taken over in a planned and unconstitutional manner by right wingers. I strongly felt it was mandatory for all the secular and like-minded groups to unite to protect the nation from these divisive forces. For me to contribute in the mission there was no other credible alternative than Congress.

How easy or tough was the decision to quit a party you had founded with Pawar and PA Sangma?

It was a conscious decision and I have no regrets. In fact, 19 years hence now when I look back, I feel I should have taken this decision early. NCP has primarily remained a Maharashtra based party over these years. It failed to make a national presence. The purpose for which it was formed got diluted. In order to contribute nationally, you either have to be in Congress or BJP. I regret, I could not contribute much to national politics due to my association with NCP.

So what has changed in Congress?

Congress today is the only party that stands out as an alternative to the BJP and carries the merit to fight the BJP-Sangha family. Moreover, NCP and Congress functions on the same ideology. Even when we separated, we formed a party based on the Congress ideology.

What do you have to say about your party president Rahul Gandhi and his performance?

He is a young leader, who has infused fresh blood into the party. The BJP-RSS combine has been unsuccessfully trying to destroy his image since his elevation. He has remained unfazed to patiently move ahead for making a mark on his own. His untiring spirit is paying dividends. He has successfully exposed corruption in the Rafale deal prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

What’s going to be your role and position in the party now?

I have no expectations or craving for any position. I set no condition for my return. I have crossed the stage when you join a party for any position. By the grace of God, I have achieved much in the 47 years of my political career and my credentials are intact. I am ready to serve the party in whatever way the leadership wishes to utilize me.

What would be the Congress party’s prospects in the 2019 general elections?

The semi-final match is being played out in five states. The results will speak of our potentials. It’s a clear win for us in Rajasthan, while in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh we are fighting neck to neck. Mizoram has a Congress government and it will make a comeback. TDP will return in Telangana. BJP’s chances are grim in all the five states. The by-poll results in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where the saffron outfit suffered humiliating defeats, have shown that the nation’s mood is changing and the mandate will spring in a surprise in 2019.

Your comments on the changing names of cities and statue politics?

These are no issues, rather political gimmicks to divert voters’ attention from core issues concerning people’s lives. BJP does not have any legacy. By installing Sardar Patel statue it is trying to snatch our legacy, but can they change history? Patel was a tall Congress leader.

Your return is likely to help Congress boost its grip on the formidable Muslim voters that had shifted allegiance to other parties in Bihar over the last two decades?

I have never practiced religion based politics, neither do I promote it. I have always encouraged secular politics. However, it’s true that the Muslims, dalits and other weaker sections in Bihar are not feeling secure and they looking for strong alternative. We can work hard, channelize and win them back.

In the Bihar Grand Alliance (GA), RJD is the big brother. Given a chance to lead party in future, would you be ready to play second fiddle to RJD and take commands from 28-year-old Tejashwi?

It’s too premature to comment on the GA formation now. Congress has its own pride of place and mandate in Bihar. The organization certainly needs to be strengthened further. Congress is set to gain hugely from the anti-incumbency sweeping through the state.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 07:53 IST