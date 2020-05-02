Bihar govt relaxes attendance requirement for salary payment for March, April

patna

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:31 IST

In a major relief, the state government has decided to relax the attendance requirement for the payment of salaries for March and April for all its regular employees who were unable to attend offices in wake of the countrywide lockdown imposed on March 24 for containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy chief minister-cum-finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday said, “The government has decided to relax the attendance requirement for all such employees, who used to reach their workplace by travelling on local trains on a daily basis.” “All such employees would be considered present till May 3, the period till second lockdown was in force, for the calculation of their salary entitlement,” he said.

The state government has already taken a similar decision for contractual and outsourced employees for the payment of remunerations, as per their service contract.

Modi said that the decision also applied to all those government employees who were on sanctioned leave or had gone on tour but could not return to their headquarters owing to the lockdown. “They will also be considered present,” Modi said.

In addition to these, employees who remained outside the headquarters without permission or sanctioned leave, during the lockdown period, will have to get their absence approved as per the rules to claim their salary on their return, the deputy chief minister said.