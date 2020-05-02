e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar govt relaxes attendance requirement for salary payment for March, April

Bihar govt relaxes attendance requirement for salary payment for March, April

patna Updated: May 02, 2020 22:31 IST
Anil Kumar
Anil Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

In a major relief, the state government has decided to relax the attendance requirement for the payment of salaries for March and April for all its regular employees who were unable to attend offices in wake of the countrywide lockdown imposed on March 24 for containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy chief minister-cum-finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday said, “The government has decided to relax the attendance requirement for all such employees, who used to reach their workplace by travelling on local trains on a daily basis.” “All such employees would be considered present till May 3, the period till second lockdown was in force, for the calculation of their salary entitlement,” he said.

The state government has already taken a similar decision for contractual and outsourced employees for the payment of remunerations, as per their service contract.

Modi said that the decision also applied to all those government employees who were on sanctioned leave or had gone on tour but could not return to their headquarters owing to the lockdown. “They will also be considered present,” Modi said.

In addition to these, employees who remained outside the headquarters without permission or sanctioned leave, during the lockdown period, will have to get their absence approved as per the rules to claim their salary on their return, the deputy chief minister said.

top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news