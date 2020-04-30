e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Movement of persons, vehicles in non essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Movement of persons, vehicles in non essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state reached 403 on Wednesday.

patna Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:31 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna
Police personnel watching at Khajpura area in Patna after it was sealed following the detection of some COVID-19 positive cases during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bihar India on Wednesday April 29,2020.
Police personnel watching at Khajpura area in Patna after it was sealed following the detection of some COVID-19 positive cases during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Bihar India on Wednesday April 29,2020. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Bihar’s Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectively stopped.

In a letter, Amir Subhani, Additional Chief Secretary wrote, “In the last few days, it has been found that people who have gone from one district of Bihar to another district have been found to be Covid-19 positive. This means that the movement of persons or vehicles on the inter-district boundaries is not effectively hindered. This situation is worrying.”

“Therefore, it is requested that the movement of persons or vehicles on the district boundaries should be effectively checked 24 hours. No one should be allowed, accept the legitimate pass holders or persons or vehicles involved in essential activities,” he added.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state reached 403 on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise
‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateIrrfan Khan DeathRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news