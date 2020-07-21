NMCH superintendent removed

patna

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:08 IST

The health department removed Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) superintendent, Dr Nirmal Kumar Sinha Tuesday evening, a day after central team’s visit ended.

Dr Binod Kumar Singh, head, department of pediatrics, has been given charge of NMCH superintendent in place of Dr Sinha. A notification to this effect was issued by the health department, which mentioned no reasons.

Earlier, the state government had removed the principal secretary health in the midst of Corono pandemic.

The three-member central team had visited the hospital on Sunday to take stock of the facilities there. The team, during its interaction with union minister of state for health, Ashwini Kumar Chowbey in New Delhi, is said to have stressed the need of better hospital management to minimise risk of infection among hospital staff, patients and attendants.

The hospital was declared as Covid-19 hospital since March. Sources said the central team was not happy to see the arrangement for the Covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Earlier, a series of videos showing bodies lying on beds for days had gone viral, the most recent being the one on Monday.

The callousness of hospital administration administration had compelled several Covid patients to shift to AIIMS-Patna.

Dr Singh said, “I will take charge on Wednesday. My focus will be on better treatment of Covid-19 patients and helping the corona warriors in providing treatment.”