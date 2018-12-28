No boat rides in Ganga Diara for Patnaites this New Year Eve

To prevent any untoward incident in Ganga, Sone, Punpun, and other rivers passing through Patna, the district administration has banned boat ride on New Year’s eve.

In addition, New Year’s revellers will not be allowed to reach diaras, the sandy stretches, for picnic.

District magistrate (DM ) Kumar Ravi on Thursday directed all sub-divisional officers to depute police along the banks to enforce prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The state disaster response force was also ordered to keep a watch on boating.

Ravi also asked the superintendent of police (traffic) to make traffic arrangements for the Mahatma Gandhi setu as many revellers would like go to the other side of the Ganga in Vaishali for picnic.

For peaceful celebration, police will tighten security around hotels and clubs. The DM said that ADM and DSP rank officers would visit these venues.

Locations such as Eco Park, the Kumhrar excavation site, and the Mahavir temple near Patna junction would also be seen.

In addition to police, SDRF jawans and divers will also be deployed at Gandhi Ghat to deal with any untoward incident. The district control room would work round the clock from December 31.

“It was seen earlier that some anti-social elements, hooligans, and bikers on joy ride try to create trouble at crowded places. We have ordered for intensive patrolling and will take stern action against law breakers,” said Ravi.

The civil surgeon was assigned the duty to depute medical teams with ambulances at Kumhrar, Eco Park, and near railway stations.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:01 IST