Oppn alliance in Bihar meets to discuss state polls

patna

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 03:56 IST

Leaders of the opposition grand alliance in Bihar on Wednesday decided to constitute a coordination committee to come up with a common minimum programme (CMP) for the upcoming state assembly elections, people familiar with the development said.

A virtual meeting was held in this regard, which was attended by Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Shaktisinh Gohil, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha and head of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahni. The RJD was represented by Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha.

The opposition leaders have resolved to put up a united fight to dislodge the Janata Dal (United)-led government in the polls which are scheduled for October-November this year.

“A preliminary meeting of six political parties was held today to discuss the issues and concerns with respect to coming Bihar election. The parties reaffirmed solidarity & assured each other that we shall work together to expose the anti-people government of Bihar, “ Gohil tweeted.

The leaders stressed the need for formation of the coordination committee and firming up the CMP before going to the polls, a Congress leader said.