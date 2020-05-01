e-paper
Home / Patna / Sushil Modi urges Centre to arrange trains to bring back stranded workers and students

Sushil Modi urges Centre to arrange trains to bring back stranded workers and students

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said that arrangements for the returning of the stranded students and migrant labourers--with regard to quarantine facilities--have been made by the state government.

patna Updated: May 01, 2020 11:33 IST
Asian News International
Patna
Sushil Kumar Modi said that more than 27 lakh people have applied for relief during the lockdown.
         

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has urged the Centre to help arrange special trains to bring back state’s migrant workers and students that are stranded in other parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

“It is not possible to bring lakhs of people, including migrant workers and students, who are stranded in other states in buses. I appeal to the Central Government to arrange special trains for them keeping social distancing in mind,” the Bihar Deputy CM told ANI.

“Bringing people back to the state through buses would not be feasible as it would take six to seven days for buses for the trip. It will take months to get people back home if we were to do so by buses,” he added.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said that arrangements for the returning of the stranded students and migrant labourers--with regard to quarantine facilities--have been made by the state government.

He said that more than 27 lakh people have applied for relief during the lockdown.

