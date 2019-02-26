Three detained for murder of Pal Cake shop owner Puroshottam in Patna

The Patna police on Monday detained three persons in connection with the murder of 40-year-old businessman Puroshottam Gupta, owner of Pal Cake shop.

He was gunned down by at least four armed criminals who allegedly tried to loot his bag containing lakhs.

City superintendent of police PK Das said, “Police have identified the accused and raids are going of to arrest them.”

Das said he had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by the DSP (Patna, Town), Suresh Prasad. “We have held a meeting with officers and discussed possible angles. However, the cause of the murder is still not clear,” he added.

Police said that a case was lodged with the Gandhi Maidan police on the basis of the statement of Gupta’s younger brother Tinku Kumar.

Meanwhile, businessmen of Daldali Road had on Sunday closed their shops in protest against the murder. Over hundreds of shopkeepers raised slogans against the police administration for their failure in containing crimes.

Gupta was killed by the criminals when he was going to Danapur on his bike to board the Danapur-Howrah train. He used to visit Kolkata and Delhi to purchase goods for his shop. Around four bike-borne accused waylaid him in front of Surya Apartment under Gandhi Maidan police station and demanded part of the cash he was carrying. Upson his refusal, he was shot in the chest.

The assailants escaped with the cash bag.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:42 IST