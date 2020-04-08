e-paper
Two persons injured in leopard attack in Bihar’s Vaishali

The incident happened at Balua Basant village under the jurisdiction of Lalganj police station early in the morning, a forest department official said.

patna Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Patna
The forest department rescued a leopard after it attacked and injured two persons in a village in Vaishali district.
         

The forest department rescued a leopard after it attacked and injured two persons in a village in Vaishali district.

The leopard was hiding near a bund after attacking the villagers, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Vaishali, B B Pal, said.

A team of forest department officials from Patna, after six to seven hours of hard work, managed to tranquilise and capture the animal, the DFO said.

The forest department was informed about the attack around 6 am on Tuesday, he said.

It is not known from where the leopard strayed into the village, the DFO said.

The villagers received minor injuries during the attack, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Hajipur, Raghav Dayal, said.

They were admitted to a local hospital, sources said.

