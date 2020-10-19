‘People thought I am some crazy guy!’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:00 IST

Actor Faissal Khan best remembered for his last film ‘Mela,’ is all elated to be back on screen with his directorial debut, a romantic-thriller. The film will mark his comeback almost after two decades. “You can call it a comeback but truly I was very much around working on ideas and scripting them. It was in 2016, that I got an idea from a newspaper for the subject of my upcoming film and that’s when I started working on it. Finally, after all pre-production I was able to start the shoot in 2019,” said Faissal.

He has previously assisted on superhits like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ for Mansoor Khan whereas ‘Tum Mere Ho’ with his late father Tahir Hussain.

Faissal shares that working on his new film ‘Facctory’ was nowhere an easy task. “No one was ready to believe in my vision thinking I am some crazy guy. But I had to resurrect myself and leave behind those tough days. I gave my all to make people trust me. It was difficult to even find a team but I strongly feel all’s well that ends well. The film is complete and at present we plan for an OTT streaming. A few big production houses have monopoly on theatres but thanks to OTT that things are looking up for beginners like me.”

For his film the actor has donned many hats. “I enjoy the creative process that goes in making a film. Multi-tasking kept me on my toes and I enjoyed directing, co-writing, singing and acting all of it but in future I will prefer directing on larger canvas,” Faissal said.

Giving his take on various controversies doing round in the industry, Faissal said, “See we live in a country where film-stars have always been idolized so the expectations are too high so when that image of perfection gets tarnished a lot of hearts are broken. I believe if one has hurt someone somewhere, he or she should own up and let life move on. Audience here is too emotional and forgives. Though I am not into groupism or gangism but I’m sure it does exist like in any other industry that’s why I decided to fly solo as that’s the best way to be. I try my best to concentrate on my work and support my team…rest follows!”