 Dinesh Karthik hits last-ball six as India clinch Nidahas Trophy T20 title | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 18, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dinesh Karthik hits last-ball six as India clinch Nidahas Trophy T20 title

Mar 18, 2018 23:45 IST

latest photogalleries

featured photos