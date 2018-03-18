Dinesh Karthik hits last-ball six as India clinch Nidahas Trophy T20 title
Mar 18, 2018 23:45 IST
/
Indian cricket team celebrates after winning the Nidahas Trophy T20 title in Colombo on Sunday. (AP)
/
India's Dinesh Karthik, right, celebrates after scoring the winning run to defeat Bangladesh. (AP)
/
Members of the Indian cricket team celebrate their team's victory over Bangladesh. (AP)
/
Bangladesh cricketers congratulate India's Dinesh Karthik after the Nidahas Trophy final. (AP)
/
Rohit Sharma laid the foundation for the win with a brilliant half century. (AP)
/
Bangladesh's Nazmul Islam celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma. (AP)
/
Dinesh Karthik scored 29 off just 7 balls to guide his team to a thrilling win. (AP)
/
Batting first, Bangladesh reached 166 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. (AP)
/
Sabbir Rahman was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 77 off 50 balls. (AP)
/
Colombo: India's Yuzvendra Chahal, center, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. (AP)
/
Bangladesh's Liton Das plays a shot against India as Dinesh Karthik watches on. (AP)
/