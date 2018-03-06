Nidahas Trophy: Kusal Perera guides Sri Lanka to victory against India
Mar 06, 2018 23:38 IST
Sri Lanka defeated India by five wickets in the first match of the 2018 Nidahas T20 trophy in Colombo on Tuesday. (AP)
Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for India with a 49-ball-90. (Twitter)
Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Manish Pandey. (AP)
India were off to a horrible start as they lost Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina early. (AP)
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, right, and bowler Danushka Gunathilaka celebrated the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan. (AP)
Manish Pandey gave able support to Shikhar Dhawan as India reach 174/5 in 20 overs. (AP)
Kusal Perera was the hero of the match for Sri Lanka. (Twitter)
India's Jaydev Unadkat, second left, is congratulated by his teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka. (AP)
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera celebrates after scoring his half century which earned him the Man of the Match award. (AP)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga. (AP)
