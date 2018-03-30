Blooms take over the city’s landscape
Mar 30, 2018 17:59 IST
/
Golden trumpets blossom near India Gate (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
A couple deep in conversation at Lodhi Gardens as bright pink bougainvilleas create a beautiful setting. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
A geranium at Lodhi Gardens enjoy the pleasant breeze. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
A moth greets a cosmos flower at Amrita Shergill Marg. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
A single dahlia says hello to passersby at Lodhi Gardens. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
Newly blossomed hollyhocks welcome the spring. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
Poppies amid rocks at Lodhi Gardens make for a vibrant contrast. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/
Ducks soak in the sun beside yellow daisies as they get ready for a swim. (PHOTO: SARANG GUPTA/HT)
/