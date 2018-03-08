I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab FC crowned new champions
Mar 08, 2018 19:43 IST
Minerva Punjab FC players celebrate after they beat Churchill Brothers 1-0 in Panchkula on Thursday to win the I-League 2017-18. (AIFF)
Minerpa Punjab became the first side from the state to win the I-League. (AIFF)
Churchill Brothers, who needed a win to stay in the top flight of Indian football, were relegated. (AIFF)
The game started off at a quick pace, with the home side creating the better chances. (AIFF)
William Opoku scored in the 15th minute to give Minerva a well-deserved lead. (AIFF)
This goal stopped Churchill in their tracks, although the game did get a little too physical on one occasion. (AIFF)
Nevertheless, the home side held on to claim their maiden I-League title. (AIFF)
In the first of two other games held on Thursday, Mohun Bagan drew 1-1 against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode. (AIFF)
