India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 12, 2018 17:20 IST
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Kidambi Srikanth becoming World No. 1 in Badminton World Federation rankings to BJP MPs taking up a day-long fast to protest against the disruption of parliament proceedings by the opposition.

