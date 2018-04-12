India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 12, 2018 17:20 IST
Kidambi Srikanth today became the new World No. 1 in Badminton World Federation rankings and also advanced to the CWG 2018 quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar won gold in men’s freestyle 74 kg and Rahul Aware emerged on top in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling. Earlier, shooter Tejaswini Sawant won silver in the women’s 50m prone shooting event and Babita Kumari won silver in the women’s 53 kg freestyle wrestling event. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari sat on an indefinite hunger strike against Arvind Kejriwal at Shastri Park Chowk in New Delhi over funds for developmental schemes not being released despite approvals. Tiwari has been demanding Rs 300 crore from the Delhi government for the construction of a flyover at Shastri Park besides completion of a dozen other projects in his constituency. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar made a midnight visit to the Lucknow police as pressure mounted for his arrest over allegations that he raped a teenager last year and that his brother fatally assaulted the girl’s father to force the family into dropping the case. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT Photo)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the IRNSS 1I navigation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on the 43rd flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), early morning. (Arun Sankar / AFP)
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard during a one-day strike, called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against the killings of four youths in Kashmir, in Srinagar. The police said restrictions were imposed in Srinagar’s old city and also in the uptown areas falling under the jurisdiction of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)
BJP President Amit Shah with party leaders BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a day-long fast to protest against the disruption of parliament proceedings by the opposition, in Dharwad, Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held the fast while continuing with official work, including addressing the 10th edition of Defence Expo. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the iDeX (innovations for Defence Excellence) scheme during the inauguration of 10th edition of 'India's Mega Defence Exhibition - DefExpo 2018', at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. (PIB / PTI)
