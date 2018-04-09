India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 09, 2018 17:06 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers, began a day-long fast at Raj Ghat to expose BJP’s ‘lies’ and to ‘promote communal harmony’. The fast is also to protest clashes during the April 02, 2018 Dalit protests. Congress workers are also observing a fast at all state and district headquarters. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Jitu Rai celebrates winning gold in the men's 10m air pistol shooting final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane, Australia. Pardeep Singh settled for silver in the men’s 105kg weightlifting final and Apurvi Chandelas for bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting final. (Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on Monday morning, with light downpour and a thunderstorm in several parts of the national capital region. The effect of Sunday’s rainfall in Srinagar was visible in the national capital as temperatures dipped to 24 degree Celsius. The MeT department has forecast similar weather extending mid-week into Wednesday. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
The two cross-runways at Mumbai airport will remain shut between 11am and 5pm on Monday and Tuesday for monsoon repairs. The closing of runways is expected to cause air traffic congestion, which will lead to consequential delays on Tuesday. (Satish Bate / HT File)
The board of ICICI Bank Ltd., is divided over whether to ask Chanda Kochhar to step down as federal authorities investigate allegations of impropriety over loans made to Videocon group. Kochhar’s current tenure as CEO is set to end on March 31, 2019. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP File)
The Supreme Court said it will decide whether the PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case is maintainable or not. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was told by the Centre that agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office are independently probing the scam. (Saumya Khandelwal / REUTERS File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Rahul Gandhi’s day long fast at Raj Ghat along with other Congress leaders to Jitu Rai's gold medal victory in men's 10m air pistol shooting at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Brisbane.