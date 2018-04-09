 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 09, 2018 17:06 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Rahul Gandhi’s day long fast at Raj Ghat along with other Congress leaders to Jitu Rai's gold medal victory in men's 10m air pistol shooting at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Brisbane.

latest photogalleries

featured photos