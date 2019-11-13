Photos: As JNU students continue protest over fee hike, ABVP to approach UGC
Nov 13, 2019 13:35 IST
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation, upturn barricades in New Delhi. Hundreds of slogan-shouting students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) clashed with the police on Monday as they protested against the administration’s “anti-student” policies, including a 300% raise in hostel fee. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are fired upon by a water cannon during a protest. The university has hiked the rent for a single room from Rs 10 to Rs 300, that for a double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 and one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
Delhi Police personnel stand guard at the entry gate of JNU in view of security precautions after a protest against fee hikes,in New Delhi. The university’s hostel committee had already approved the manual during a meeting on October 28, without consulting representatives of the students’ union. The varsity’s students body — Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) — has organised several protests on campus and demanded a rollback since. (Vipin Kumar / HT PHOTO)
Students of JNU protest against fee hike outside All India Council For Technical Education during JNU convocation. The JNUSU on Tuesday announced it would hold a protest outside the EC meeting and observe a university strike. JNUSU general secretary Satish Yadav said, “We will again try to meet the vice-chancellor on Wednesday. We will also hand over a memorandum to EC members, requesting them to oppose the draft hostel manual during the meeting.” (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank meets with JNU Students’ Union leaders later in the day during protests against fee hike. Besides the fee hike, the hostel manual mentions several rules such as hostel residents not being allowed in another person’s room after 10:30pm, mandatory permission from wardens for nightouts, prohibition of cooking in hostel rooms and a fine of Rs 10,000 for breaching hostel norms. (HT Photo)
Students of JNU protesting against fee hike argue with police personnel. The students’ union of Campus Law Centre of Delhi University on Tuesday issued a statement against alleged policing actions on agitating students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the protest that was staged on Monday. “The use of state machineries of oppression like Police and Para-military has been severely increased by the Central University in order to suppress dissent and collective voices of the students,” the statement said. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)
Students of JNU hold protest during a Executive Council meeting on Wednesday. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will approach University Grants Commission (UGC) with signatures of JNU students against fee hike and new hostel manual on Wednesday. In a press statement, ABVP said it will carry out the signature campaign and submit it to the UGC. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
about the galleryOn Monday, thousands of students had held a day-long protest during the third convocation ceremony of JNU, demanding withdrawal against the fee hikes and new hostel manual which includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. As protest continues on Wednesday, students will carry out the signature campaign and submit it to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
