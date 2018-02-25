Photos: Ishara puppet fest turns 16, brings magic and mystery onto the stage
Feb 25, 2018 17:20 IST
Italian artist Di Filippo Marionette performs a puppet show, ‘Hanging by a thread’ during the ongoing Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival at India Habitat Centre. The ongoing festival celebrates its 16th anniversary and features artists from various countries who performed on the unique genres of puppetry. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A puppet artist performs during the Youth Festival organized by Delhi Government at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi.Since its inception in 2001, the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival has received tremendous acclaim and support from puppeteers and artists across the globe. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
An artist from the Paper Monkey Theatre group used ‘hand and rod’ puppets performed ‘The Magical Lantern’ play in front of the students at Shiv Nadar International School in Noida.The play also had instances of use of magic and mysticism of Chinese mythology. (Virendra Singh Gosain / HT Photo)
A puppet artist performs a heartwarming delightful musical tale, ‘Me and Baba’ to highlight the love, loyalty, hope, trust and bonding to discover why a dog is truly man’s best friend during the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo )
Over 150 international puppetry companies have performed at the festival, including groups from the UK, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Iran, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Japan, Afghanistan, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland and USA. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
From the traditional to modern forms of puppetry, ranging from rod to string puppets; to mixed performances with dance, theatre, music and more, the festival has a wide and exciting range of breathtaking performances. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo )
The festival is supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust and it has grown into one of Asia’s largest annual puppet festivals. It started on February 20 and will end on February 27. (Virendra Singh Gosain / HT Photo)
The ongoing Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year with a wide and exciting list of breathtaking performances.