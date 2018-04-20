 Photos: Jammu and Kashmir’s Bakarwal nomads migrate early after Kathua case | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Jammu and Kashmir’s Bakarwal nomads migrate early after Kathua case

Apr 20, 2018 11:51 IST
The Bakarwal nomads of Jammu and Kashmir have now become the talk of India due to the recent gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. From centuries the Bakarwals brought their animals down from the Kashmir plains into Jammu in September and October to avoid the tough winter and returned again the following spring. But this incident has frightened them following their early annual migration from Jammu.

