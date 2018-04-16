Photos: Rafogoors from UP shed light on the seamless art of darning

about the gallery

Rafoogars from Uttar Pradesh’s Najibabad, specialising in the darning of shawls demonstrated their craft and discussed the significance of this ‘invisible’ craft over the weekend, during a workshop in an ongoing exhibition titled ‘Making Visible: The Rafoogars and the Journey of a Shawl,’ at the art gallery of India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. Contrary to popular perception of the rafoo required only as a mending of damaged or worn fabric, the exhibition highlights its importance in the manufacturing of textile pieces and the dwindling of rafoo practitioners.