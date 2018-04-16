 Photos: Rafogoors from UP shed light on the seamless art of darning | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Rafogoors from UP shed light on the seamless art of darning

Apr 16, 2018 10:22 IST
about the gallery
Rafoogars from Uttar Pradesh’s Najibabad, specialising in the darning of shawls demonstrated their craft and discussed the significance of this ‘invisible’ craft over the weekend, during a workshop in an ongoing exhibition titled ‘Making Visible: The Rafoogars and the Journey of a Shawl,’ at the art gallery of India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. Contrary to popular perception of the rafoo required only as a mending of damaged or worn fabric, the exhibition highlights its importance in the manufacturing of textile pieces and the dwindling of rafoo practitioners.

