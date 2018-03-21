Photos: Rohingya refugees find safe haven in West Bengal village

about the gallery

Eighty Rohingya refugees belonging to 27 families alighted at Hardaha village, proceeding to a village where tents were set up for them. They had come from Haryana where they lived in refugee camps for several months. Upon arrival, rumors spread that they had crossed the porous Indo-Bangladesh border and were grilled several times by police along with the head of the facilitating organization. However, they did not have to feel alone, as a good number of llocal residents gathered and spoke in favour of them.