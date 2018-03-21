Photos: Rohingya refugees find safe haven in West Bengal village
Mar 21, 2018 10:19 IST
On March 13, eighty Rohingya refugees belonging to 27 families alighted at Hardaha village on the outskirts of Kolkata and proceeded to Makhal Tala, where tents were set up for them. They all came from Nuh in Haryana having lived in refugee camps for several months. However, upon their arrival rumour spread fast that batches of Rohingya had crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border in Parganas district and come to settle here. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Early in 2017, they crossed over to West Bengal and had settled at Haryana’s Mewat. They also managed to obtain identity cards from UNHCR, the refugee wing of the United Nations in July 2017. By that time, however, life at Mewat and Nuh camps had become difficult. Upon their arrival in Kolkata, the refugees were grilled several times by police along with the head of the facilitating organisation. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
“In Mewat and Nuh, people were so distressed that some of the families sold their kids for a few thousand rupees for working as rag-pickers and domestic helps,” said Daiya Begum. With her husband Muhammad Sharif, and five children, she came here in mid-February. Her father Abdus Sukur and mother Dolu Begum were killed – ‘burnt alive’ she alleged – in Myanmar. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
A Rohingya refugee Azizullah, 45, shows UNHCR identity cards in Baruipur. “We were in a state of panic. However, locals gave us great support,” said Azizullah, a father of nine, who is now living with his wife and six children in a makeshift, thatched tent made of bamboo, polythene sheets and old saris. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
A Rohingya child poses in front of makeshift homes in Baruipur. The refugees had reason to feel less apprehensive about Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly criticised the Centre’s stand and expressed sympathies for the Rohingyas. “We do support the @UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned,” Banerjee tweeted on September 15, 2017. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
A refugee shows UNHCR certificates in Baruipur. When the police came the Rohingya did not have to feel alone as a number of local residents gathered and spoke in favour of them. “These people are helpless. Where will they go? It’s a question of humanity,” said Marzina Bibi, a resident of Hardaha. “No one leaves home with kids on an uncertain journey unless they have no other option.” (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Md Islam, a Rohingya refugee seen in front of makeshift home in Baruipur. While locals here have been supportive, the Supreme Court however on Monday favoured the Centre’s submission that no interim order should be passed on pleas to grant certain facilities to Rohingya refugees as it would grab ‘media headlines’ and have repercussions on India’s diplomatic ties with Myanmar and Bangladesh. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
