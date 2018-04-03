Photos: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of Indians killed by IS in Mosul
Apr 03, 2018 15:35 IST
A relative pays his respects to the casket containing the remains of Aman Kumar, who was among the Indian construction workers killed by the Islamic State in Iraq, on April 3, 2018 in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed in Iraq. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
The announcement comes after Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament on Tuesday, demanding compensation for the workers killed in Iraq. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Family members and relatives of Balwant Rai, grieve by his coffin at his native village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Punjab. Minister of state for external affairs VK Singh on Monday brought the mortal remains of 38 of the 39 Indians and visited Amritsar to hand over remains of 27 workers from Punjab. (Pardeep Pandit / HT Photo)
Hospital staff carry a casket containing the remains of Inderjeet at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Dharmsala. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said the Punjab government declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, a job for one family member and the continuation of a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 for the families of the workers from Punjab. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
Gurpinder Kaur (R) grieves, faced with the coffin of her brother Manjinder Singh on its arrival at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Monday. The mortal remains of seven youth belonging to Bihar and West Bangal were sent to the respective states. DNA reports were also handed over along with the mortal remains to the bereaved who sought proofs. (Sameer Sehgal / HT Photo)
The body of construction worker Surjeet Mainka, who was killed in Iraq, is cremated in Chuhar Wali village on the outskirts of Jalandhar on April 3, 2018. Last month, Sushma Swaraj informed Parliament that the 39 Indian workers abducted by IS from Mosul in 2014 and presumed alive had been confirmed killed. (Shammi Mehra / AFP)
about the galleryThe bodies of 38 construction workers kidnapped and killed in Iraq by the Islamic State returned home on April 2, four years after their disappearance. Minister of state for external affairs VK Singh brought the remains home, aboard a special plane from Baghdad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers after Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament demanding compensation for the victims.