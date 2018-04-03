Photos: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of Indians killed by IS in Mosul

about the gallery

The bodies of 38 construction workers kidnapped and killed in Iraq by the Islamic State returned home on April 2, four years after their disappearance. Minister of state for external affairs VK Singh brought the remains home, aboard a special plane from Baghdad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers after Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament demanding compensation for the victims.