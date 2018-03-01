 Photos: JaipurPhoto 2018 turns the city into a gallery of images | jaipur | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: JaipurPhoto 2018 turns the city into a gallery of images

Mar 01, 2018 17:26 IST
JaipurPhoto, an international open-air photography festival held every February in the Pink City, offers a curated selection of photography exhibitions staged at various public locations across Jaipur. The visitors are invited to discover its remarkable heritage while visiting the large-format exhibitions, which are often site-specific.

