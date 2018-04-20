 Photos: Afghan artisans pit traditional textiles against Chinese imports | lifestyle | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Afghan artisans pit traditional textiles against Chinese imports

Apr 20, 2018 09:30 IST
Cheap, Chinese-made nylon burkas are flooding Afghanistan's north as consumers turn to affordable, mass-produced fabrics -- but in Kabul a small, determined fashion house, Zarif --launched in 2006-- is fighting to preserve the traditional textiles once integral to Afghan culture. They have employed more than two dozen people, mostly women to tailor and design the fabrics into handcrafted, embroidered clothing but with cheaper imports they are struggling to sustain.

