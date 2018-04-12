2018 Commonwealth Games: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware headline golden day for India
Apr 12, 2018 20:50 IST
Sushil Kumar defended his crown in the men’s 74 kg category as he overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final. (AFP)
Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone event . (AFP)
Sushil Kumar handed India their 14th gold and the fourth wrestling medal of the day. (AFP)
Silver medalist Seema Punia and bronze medalist Navjeet Dhillon of India celebrate their win in the women's discus throw final. (PTI)
Indian wrestler Babita Kumari took silver in the women’s 53 kg category after losing 2-5 to Canada’s Diana Weicker. (PTI)
India's Seema Punia competes in the athletics women's discus throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
Rahul Aware won gold in the men’s 57 kg category. Aware overpowered Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final. (AFP)
It was not a happy outing for Indian women’s hockey team as they went down to Australia in the semifinals. (AFP)
