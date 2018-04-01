Commonwealth Games 2018: Gold Coast ready to host multi-sport event
Apr 01, 2018 14:11 IST
A man poses with "Borobi", the official mascot of the Commonwealth Games 2018. (AFP)
The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15. (AFP)
This is the fifth time Australia will host the Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
A total of 71 nations will compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
Volunteers walk past pumps which are used to cool the swimming pool water at the Optus Aquatic Centre (GAC), ahead of the start of the event. (AFP)
‘Share the Dream’ is the slogan for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (AFP)
Swimming starting blocks with "Gold Coast 2018 "signage are seen at the Optus Aquatic centre. (AFP)
