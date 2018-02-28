Laureus Awards: Roger Federer, Mercedes AMG Petronas win big
Feb 28, 2018 09:17 IST
Roger Federer poses with his two trophies at the Laureus Awards. (AFP)
Francesco Totti poses with his Laureus academy exceptional achievement award. (AFP)
French skipper Armel Le Cleac’h poses with his Action Sportsperson of the year award. (AFP)
Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug received the world sportsperson of the year with a disability award trophy. (AFP)
CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Executive Director Torger Christian "Toto" Wolff poses with his team of the year award trophy. (AFP)
US Texas Houston's defensive end Justin James Watt won the Laureus inspiration award trophy. (AFP)
