Photos: India shines at Commonwealth Games 2018, the winners so far
Apr 10, 2018 14:41 IST
The Indian badminton team poses with the tricolour celebrating their mixed-team badminton final win at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Despite some good singles players, India had never won the team event at the Commonwealth Games. But on Monday, India set right that anomaly as the team defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the final to win gold. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Gold medalist Chanu Saikhom (C), steps to the podium during the medal ceremony of women’s 48kg weightlifting event, on Thursday. Chanu was the first to secure a gold medal for India in this year’s games. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Soon after Chanu Saikhom, weightlifter Sanjita Chanu won India’s second gold medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event on Friday. The Manipuri star lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Deepak Lather became the youngest male weightlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal when he won India’s fourth medal on Friday, finishing third in the men’s 69 kg weightlifting event final. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Ragala Venkat Rahul won India’s fourth gold medal on Saturday when he clinched the men’s 85kg title. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
India lifted another goal medal from the Commonwealth Games weightlifting arena, their fifth yellow medal that makes them the most successful nation in the sport thus far in this edition of the Games. Punam Yadav bagged gold in the women’s 69kg weight category, overcoming a challenge from England’s Sarah Davies with a personal best. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
Members of India women’s table tennis team celebrate winning a gold medal at CWG 2018. Manika Batra was in superb form, registering two singles victories as India clinched an unlikely gold by beating a strong Singapore side 3-1 in the final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. (Jeremy Lee / REUTERS)
Indian shooter Heena Sidhu celebrates with her husband and coach Ronak Pandit after winning gold in the women’s 25m pistol final event. She picked up India’s third gold medal in shooting and her second medal at the 21st Games breaking a Games record. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Silver medal winner Sidhu Heena (L) hugs gold medal winner Manu Bhaker (R) during the women’s 10m air pistol final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane. (PTI / AP)
(L to R) Second-placed India's Mehuli Ghosh, winner Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso and third-placed India's Apurvi Chandelas pose at the end of the women's 10m air rifle shooting final at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane. (Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
India’s Harmeet Desai returns Singapore’s Ning Gao during their men’s singles table tennis semi-final match on Monday. India blanked Nigeria 3-0 to win the men’s table tennis gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Pardeep Singh’s silver in the 105 kg weightlifting event of the 2018 Commonwealth Games was bitter sweet as he came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for second spot after a close contest with Samoa’s Sanele Mao. (Manish Swarup / AP)
Vikas Thakur shows bronze medal during medal ceremony of the men’s 94kg weightlifting category. Thakur added another medal to India’s haul from weightlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
Sathish Kumar Sivalingam of India reacts after winning the gold medal in the men’s 77kg weightlifting event. Sathish continues in his father Sivalingam’s tradition, an ex-serviceman, who was also a medal winning weightlifter. (William West / AFP)
India’s Jitu Rai (L) is congratulated following his victory in the men’s 10m air pistol shooting final. Rai created a Commonwealth Games record of 235.1 in the final to win gold while Om Prakash Mitharwal bagged bronze. (Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
P Gururaja poses with the tricolour for a photo after winning silver in Men’s 56kg weightlifting final. He equalled his personal best of 249 kg to finish second in a field where Malaysia’s three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed broke the Commonwealth Games record for snatch and overall lift. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
about the galleryIndia continues to add feathers in its cap at the 2018 Commonwealth Games underway in Gold Coast, Australia. So far, India has won a total of twenty medals – eleven gold, four silver and five bronzes. A look at the medal clinchers.