Photos: Congo races to fix artisanal mining problem against ‘blood cobalt’ concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo is by far the world’s biggest supplier of cobalt, a key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries needed to power everything from Apple Inc. gadgets to Tesla Inc. cars. With cobalt abundant just below the surface in most regions, illegal miners digging unregulated in their homes have been cause for concern ever since the cobalt rush began in 2013. The provincial government in Lualaba is now trying something new to regulate artisanal cobalt mining to show that it can be done safely while protecting thousands of livelihoods.