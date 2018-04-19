Photos: Cuba’s transition from Raul Castro sparks hope for many generations
Apr 19, 2018 09:42 IST
Pascual Gallo Portieres, 93, is proud of his service as an intelligence agent for Cuba in the early days after the revolution, when the US was actively trying to overthrow them. He’s sure the outgoing president will take the right decisions. “At far as the future, I’m very confident because Raul has all my trust, and I hope that Raul can achieve all his plans.” He said he also hopes relations with the United States improve. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
National Ballet of Cuba dancer Daniela Gomez Perez stands on point outside the Capitol in Havana. Gomez, who says Cubans love dancing, trusts the next generation of leaders will continue such traditions and that art will continue to be the engine of Cuban society. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Yojany Perez, 28, with his 2-year-old daughter, at a skateboarding park in Havana. Perez, who has an economics degree but works in maintenance, said with the arrival of a new Cuban president, people are expecting an improvement in the economy, for prices to decline or salaries rise. “Our current economy does not give for many luxuries,” he said. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Armando Ricart Batista, a teacher by training, a former boxer and actor, poses next to Cuban and US flags at his home. Ricart, 65, while not affiliated with the Communist Party hopes the new leaders will follow the ideals of the Castros. He said he hangs the US flag because relations improved under Barack Obama, and the majority of Americans are in favor of relations with Cuba. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Nnewly-weds Dariel Verdecia, a 24-year-old computer engineer, and Roxana Cruz, a 26-year-old chemical engineer, pose for wedding portraits in a vintage American car. The couple said President Raul Castro’s stepping down will be another step forward in Cuba’s history, giving an entrance to new generations, and have hope the economy will continue growing. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Santera Lourdes Nusa, 57, poses with her doll representing the Yoruba sea goddess “Yemaya” in Regla. Lourdes reads people’s futures. “The world is subject to change. Our country has always adopted a policy of improving relations with the entire world,” she said, adding Donald Trump’s position will not change Cuba’s position to open relations with the US. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Motorcycle taxi driver Ricardo Medina, 60, transports vegetable vendor Rigoberto Herrera Mendez (L), and coconut vendor Osvaldo Ochoa in Campo Florido. The three men expressed hope that new leadership will improve things, saying the country cannot move backwards. “We survive life with our work,” Medina said. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Amable Lopez (R), a 69-year-old veteran of Cuba’s more than 15-year intervention in Southern Africa, has worked as a carpenter, firefighter and oil refinery worker. Lopez says that Cuban youth have more resources than his generation but “they need to improve the economy, raise salaries, lower prices. There are things that can be improved. Let’s see what happens.” (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Luisa Pacheco, 65, began teaching at the age of 14 in Sierra Maestra’s rural schools. Pacheco said she likes education because she wants to train new generations for a good future and achieve what she did. On Raul Castro’s successor, she said “I hope the new president will do what our commander Fidel Castro did,” adding that she wants the US to remove its embargo to help improve the economy. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Santera Mailyn Lopez (C), performs a ritual with restaurant workers Mili Garcia Perez (R), and Zulay De Las Mercedes, to evoke the presence of a saint who according to Santeria lives in the sea and brings health, prosperity and stability. The three said they want respect to continue growing for Santeria, adding that religion can be used for good. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Lazaro Rodriguez, 42, studied baking and currently works in maintenance. He said he’s seen very positive changes in the economy in recent years, and would like to see development continue. “The generation that comes after me will have much more. I lived ‘the special period’ in the 90s, and the country is still blocked,” referring to the US embargo. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
Musician Lazaro Martinez poses with his trombone on the Malecon sea wall in Havana, Cuba. Since 1991, Martinez has regularly played his music at the Malecon. “My politics are music,” the 52-year-old said. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)
about the galleryFrom a 93-year-old former intelligence agent to a 28-year-old economist working as a maintenance man, Cubans of every generation are watching this week as Raul Castro leaves the presidency as part of a broader handoff to a group of younger leaders. Few expect deep or rapid change in Cuba, a nation ruled by the same party for six decades. But the transition is sparking some hope that the new generation of leaders will make progress on deep problems, including an economy long unable to provide people with enough well-paying jobs. Cubans are also hoping for improved relations with the United States.