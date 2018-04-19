 Photos: Cuba’s transition from Raul Castro sparks hope for many generations | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Cuba’s transition from Raul Castro sparks hope for many generations

Apr 19, 2018 09:42 IST
about the gallery
From a 93-year-old former intelligence agent to a 28-year-old economist working as a maintenance man, Cubans of every generation are watching this week as Raul Castro leaves the presidency as part of a broader handoff to a group of younger leaders. Few expect deep or rapid change in Cuba, a nation ruled by the same party for six decades. But the transition is sparking some hope that the new generation of leaders will make progress on deep problems, including an economy long unable to provide people with enough well-paying jobs. Cubans are also hoping for improved relations with the United States.

