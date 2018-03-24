Photos of the week: From a newborn spider monkey in Amsterdam to Nowruz
Mar 24, 2018 13:18 IST
A three-day old black spider monkey, its gender still unknown, nestles with its mother at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam on March 16, 2018. (Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Jotaro Saito for his 2018 autumn/winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 21, 2018. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)
A long-exposure shows the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and US astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel to the International Space Station, blasting off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on March 21, 2018. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)
Skiers compete during the third stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort, France on March 16, 2018. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP)
Young Congolese are seen inside a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) on March 20, 2018 in Kalemie, Democratic Republic of the Congo. An ongoing conflict between the Pygmies and Bantus has displaced 67,000 people around Kalemie and up to 650,000 at the peak of the crisis in Tanganyika Province. (John Wessels / AFP)
Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Thomas and Michael Marinaro during the Pairs Free Skating event during the World Figure Skating Championships at The Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy on March 22, 2018. (Alessandro Gaorfalo / REUTERS)
Cars drive by vineyards covered in snow, on the eve of the first day of spring, in Chamery, in the Champagne region, France on March 19, 2018. (Francois Nascimbeni / AFP)
Storks that were saved by a Bulgarian farmer are pictured in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria on March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in north-eastern Bulgaria took storks to their houses after the birds were injured due to freezing temperatures and snowfall in the area in recent days. (Stoyan Nenov / REUTERS)
A woman sits in a car as people arrive at a check point in the village of Anab ahead of crossing to the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels side on March 17, 2018, as civilians flee the city of Afrin in northern Syria. (Bulent Kilic / AFP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reflected while ministers listen to her deliver a speech to parliament on March 21, 2018 at the Bundestag in Berlin. Merkel outlined her government's plans a week after being sworn in for a fourth term following six months of political standstill. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP)
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria on March 21, 2018. Nearly all of the 110 Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in the town of Dapchi last month have been returned. (Ola Lanre / REUTERS)
Kosovo's opposition lawmakers release a teargas canister inside the country's parliament in Pristina on March 21, 2018 before a vote for an agreement to ratify or not a border demarcation deal signed in 2015 with Montenegro. (Armend Nimani / AFP)
Posters referring to Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi are displayed at a protest during the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney on March 17, 2018. (William West / AFP)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walks with Syrian army soldiers in eastern Ghouta, Syria In the leader’s first trip to the former rebel enclave outside Damascus in years, on March 18, 2018. (SANA / Handout via REUTERS)
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas on March 21, 2018. (Loren Elliott / REUTERS)
Najin (L) and Fatu, the only two remaining female northern white rhinos graze together in their paddock on March 20, 2018 at the ol-Pejeta conservancy in Nanyuki, Kenya. Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subspecies from extinction. (Tony Karumba / AFP)
A man demonstrates against bullfighting during a protest called by AnimaNaturalis as part of their campaign against animal abuse, outside the Merida bullring, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, on March 18, 2018. Mexico is one of only eight countries in the world where bullfights are still held. (Luis Perez / AFP)
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels remove a rope from the statue of "Kawa" the blacksmith who was a central figure in a Kurdish legend about the new year celebration of Noruz, after destroying it in the city of Afrin in northern Syria on March 18, 2018. (Bulent Kilic / AFP)
Women jump over a bonfire during a Kurdish celebration of Nowruz (also Noruz or Newroz), the Persian calendar New Year in Istanbul, Turkey on March 21, 2018. (Ozan Kose / AFP)
A woman on a man's shoulders takes a picture of the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2018. (Luis Perez / AFP)
about the galleryFrom a newborn black spider monkey at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam to celebrations of the Persian New Year or Nowruz --photos of the week from around the world.