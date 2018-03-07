 Photos | Shear success: More women take to sheep farming in Australia | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Shear success: More women take to sheep farming in Australia

Mar 07, 2018 12:11 IST
The number of skilled women working with farm animals, including animal trainers, veterinary nurses and shearers and shearing hands, has grown from close to 11,700 in 2006 to almost 19,200 a decade later, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. And while the overall number of women in shearing roles is still small, industry veterans like Emma Billet welcome the turning tide.

