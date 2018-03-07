 Photos: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after anti-Muslim violence | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after anti-Muslim violence

Mar 07, 2018 12:42 IST
about the gallery
Sri Lanka on Tuesday declared a state of emergency as Buddhist mobs ransacked Muslim properties in Kandy. President Maithripala Sirisena promulgated the order for a limited period in the country by bringing into force Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

latest photogalleries

featured photos