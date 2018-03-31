Photos: Vintage Vespa fans in Pakistan cling to their rides

about the gallery

Piaggio's Vespa scooter was the ultimate status symbol for Pakistani bike aficionados in the 1960s and 70s, when bicycles outstripped motorbikes on the roads and only a handful of people could afford to import luxury items from Europe. As cheap Chinese-made motorbikes flood roads today, fans of the vintage Italian two-wheeler are scrambling to find spare parts and preserve models that hark back to a quieter, bygone era.