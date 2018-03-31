 Photos: Vintage Vespa fans in Pakistan cling to their rides | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Vintage Vespa fans in Pakistan cling to their rides

Mar 31, 2018 12:00 IST
Piaggio's Vespa scooter was the ultimate status symbol for Pakistani bike aficionados in the 1960s and 70s, when bicycles outstripped motorbikes on the roads and only a handful of people could afford to import luxury items from Europe. As cheap Chinese-made motorbikes flood roads today, fans of the vintage Italian two-wheeler are scrambling to find spare parts and preserve models that hark back to a quieter, bygone era.

