Pawan Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight win

pro-kabaddi-league

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:51 IST

Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and a brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory.

With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:23 IST