Pawan Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight win

A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and a brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory.

pro-kabaddi-league Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Patna
Bengaluru Bulls defeated Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
Bengaluru Bulls defeated Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).(Twitter)
         

Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:23 IST

