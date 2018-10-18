Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: Steelers comfortable
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.
-
21:02 hrs IST
-
20:54 hrs IST
-
20:49 hrs IST
-
20:43 hrs IST
-
20:38 hrs IST
-
20:34 hrs IST
-
20:31 hrs IST
-
20:21 hrs IST
-
20:17 hrs IST
-
20:12 hrs IST
-
20:09 hrs IST
-
20:06 hrs IST
-
20:03 hrs IST
-
20:01 hrs IST
-
19:51 hrs IST
-
19:37 hrs IST
-
19:10 hrs IST
Haryana Steelers will look to finish their home-leg on a winning note against Dabang Delhi K.C. —a side whom they have defeated in all three occasions in the last edition of the league.The most expensive player in PKL history, Monu Goyat finally found his touch back and delivered his best ever PKL performance last night (15 raid pts). He will look to continue the same against the experience defence of Delhi. Defence is the serious headache for Haryana as they have tried all possible combinations at cover and none of them have given them the desired result so far.
Follow, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates of Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi below -
Delhi need quick raids
It’s that time of the match when Delhi need quick raids while Haryana will be happy to waste time. Interesting to see what happens.
Time outs
Both teams have taken timeouts! will be see change in strategy with just minutes remaining.
Last five minutes!
last five minutes of the game and Haryana have their noses in front. If they are clever the lead can take them through to a win.
Big moment in the match
Vikas Kandola with what could be the moment of the match! His super raid gives Haryana three points and they now have a lead that could be too much for Delhi to overcome.
Haryana ahead
After trailing for a time Haryana have edged ahead of Delhi. Vikas Kandola has played a key role in Haryana overturning the deficit.
Roles reversed
A super tackle by Haryana lands them two points and they cut Delhi’s lead. They need to keep going to give home fans something to celebrate.
Empty raids
A couple of empty raids to begin the second half. Delhi still lead and after the empty raids they win two more points with a third super tackle in a row.
Another Super tackle
Another super tackle gives Delhi two points and they now lead for the first time in the match!
Teams level
Delhi have clawed their way back into the match! A super tackle on Haryana captain Goyat earns the team two points and the score now is 13-13.
10 minutes in
10 minutes gone and Haryana lead 9-6. Monu Goyat has been brilliant for Haryana and Pawan Kadian superb for Delhi.
Green card
Mayur Shivtarkar gets a green card for holding the jersey! A bit too early in the game for picking up a card. Mayur Shivtarkar needs to be careful for the rest of the match.
Cagey match
It’s been a cagey start from both teams, Haryana slightly infront against Delhi. 6-3 the score. Monu Goyat the star man.
Monu starts brilliantly
Monu Goyat has started brilliantly. 3 points from the first two raids. Delhi too have a point on board.
Toss
Dabang Delhi K.C. win the toss & select the court
Action set to begin
Match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi begins in less than 10 minutes.
Both teams can do better
Both teams have had poor start to the campaign and both would look to do better as we move deeper in the tournament.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi. Haryana will look for a big win in front of their home crown for one last time before the caravan moves to the next location. While as for Delhi, they will hope their defence come to the fore against Monu Goyat and his troops.