Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi: Steelers comfortable

Haryana Steelers will look to finish their home-leg on a winning note against Dabang Delhi K.C. —a side whom they have defeated in all three occasions in the last edition of the league.The most expensive player in PKL history, Monu Goyat finally found his touch back and delivered his best ever PKL performance last night (15 raid pts). He will look to continue the same against the experience defence of Delhi. Defence is the serious headache for Haryana as they have tried all possible combinations at cover and none of them have given them the desired result so far.

Follow, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates of Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi below -

21:02 hrs IST Delhi need quick raids It’s that time of the match when Delhi need quick raids while Haryana will be happy to waste time. Interesting to see what happens.





20:54 hrs IST Time outs Both teams have taken timeouts! will be see change in strategy with just minutes remaining.





20:49 hrs IST Last five minutes! last five minutes of the game and Haryana have their noses in front. If they are clever the lead can take them through to a win.





20:43 hrs IST Big moment in the match Vikas Kandola with what could be the moment of the match! His super raid gives Haryana three points and they now have a lead that could be too much for Delhi to overcome.





20:38 hrs IST Haryana ahead After trailing for a time Haryana have edged ahead of Delhi. Vikas Kandola has played a key role in Haryana overturning the deficit.





20:34 hrs IST Roles reversed A super tackle by Haryana lands them two points and they cut Delhi’s lead. They need to keep going to give home fans something to celebrate.





20:31 hrs IST Empty raids A couple of empty raids to begin the second half. Delhi still lead and after the empty raids they win two more points with a third super tackle in a row.





20:21 hrs IST Another Super tackle Another super tackle gives Delhi two points and they now lead for the first time in the match!





20:17 hrs IST Teams level Delhi have clawed their way back into the match! A super tackle on Haryana captain Goyat earns the team two points and the score now is 13-13.





20:12 hrs IST 10 minutes in 10 minutes gone and Haryana lead 9-6. Monu Goyat has been brilliant for Haryana and Pawan Kadian superb for Delhi.





20:09 hrs IST Green card Mayur Shivtarkar gets a green card for holding the jersey! A bit too early in the game for picking up a card. Mayur Shivtarkar needs to be careful for the rest of the match.





20:06 hrs IST Cagey match It’s been a cagey start from both teams, Haryana slightly infront against Delhi. 6-3 the score. Monu Goyat the star man.





20:03 hrs IST Monu starts brilliantly Monu Goyat has started brilliantly. 3 points from the first two raids. Delhi too have a point on board.





20:01 hrs IST Toss Dabang Delhi K.C. win the toss & select the court





19:51 hrs IST Action set to begin Match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi begins in less than 10 minutes.





19:37 hrs IST Both teams can do better Both teams have had poor start to the campaign and both would look to do better as we move deeper in the tournament.



