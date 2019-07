Pro Kabaddi 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telegu Titans live score: The whistle blows. Tamil Thalaivas have registered a comprehensive victory over hosts Telegu Titans 39-26. Show man Rahul Chaudhari was simply outstanding on the night he took on a side, which he was a part for the last six seasons.

Follow highlights of Tamil Thalaivas vs Telegu Titans match here:

21:30 hrs IST Match ends The whistle blows. Tamil Thalaivas have registered a comprehensive victory over hosts Telegu Titans 39-26. ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari was simply outstanding on the night he took on a side, which he was a part for the last six seasons.





21:16 hrs IST Manjeet Chillar on fire High Five! Five points for the Tamil Thalaivas. Brilliant from Manjeet Chillar, that’s why he is known as the best defender of the Pro Kabaddi League. Thaliavas 28-17 Titans





21:04 hrs IST Good start by Titans The Titans have started off the second half in brilliant fashion. They have snatched 3 points, while giving away only 1 point to the Thaliavas, who still enjoy an 8 point lead





20:59 hrs IST First half ends There goes the whistle. It has been all Tamil Thalaivas in the first-half. Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari have given a 20-10 lead - double - to the Tamil Thalaivas. It looks one way traffic so far but will the Titans draw inspiration from the home crowd?





20:55 hrs IST Ajay Thakur gets a Super Raid Super Raid from the experienced Ajay Thakur, gets 4 points including a bonus for side Tamil Thalaivas. The experienced raiders Thakur and Chaudhari are turning it on here. Thalaivas 19-10 Titans





20:54 hrs IST Thalaivas take big lead Rahul ‘showman’ Chaudhari clearly difference between the two sides. The Tamil Thalaivas have taken a very big lead early on this match. They lead by 16-8





20:51 hrs IST Review successful for Titans No points for Rahul Chaudhari. The replays conveyed there was no tough so a successful review for the Titans, no points for the Thalaivas.





20:48 hrs IST Shabbir Bapu on the money A superb raid from Bapu, gets two points for Thalaivas and which can turn out to be very important in the context of the game. Thalaivas lead 11-6





20:45 hrs IST Nothing seperating the teams It’s 5-5 after the first 10 minutes. This match is already living up to its billing. Both sides not ready to give away an inch.





20:32 hrs IST Match begins The crowd welcomes the players with a thunderous applause. Remember, the home side are in action and this is treated as a derby match





