Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors eke out a 33-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls

Maninder Singh dished out a superb performance as Bengal Warriors held their nerves to edge out Bengaluru Bulls 33-31 in a thrilling match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 in Pune on Friday.

Maninder had an excellent game, scoring 14 points for Bengal Warriors. He was supported well by Mahesh Goud, who chipped in with 6 crucial raid points.

Pawan Sehrawat got yet another super 10 for Bengaluru Bulls but his effort went in vain.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was the biggest reason for their downfall as they could muster just three tackle points in the match.

Rohit Kumar and Maninder got a couple of raid points each for their teams as both teams were neck-and-neck after three minutes of play.

Mahesh Goud’s raid in the fourth minute gave Bengal Warriors a chance to level it at 4-4.

READ: Nobody has the right to tell MS Dhoni when to retire - Shahid Afridi

In the 7th minute Kashiling Adake made a successful raid to level the score at 6-6.

There was little to separate the two teams as both refused to give an inch. Rohit made a two-point raid in the 13th minute to give Bengaluru Bulls little breathing space as they led 11-9.

Bengal Warriors then fought back as they inflicted an all out in the 15th minute to lead 13-11.

It was a closely fought encounter but Bengal went into the break holding a four point lead with the score 18-14 in their favour.

Maninder continued his fine raiding form with a point at the start of the second half and then followed it up with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute as Bengal led 23-15.

Bengaluru Bulls, however, soon cut the deficit to five points in the 29th minute.

Pawan Sehrawat came with a moment of brilliance as his two-point raid led to an all out and Bengaluru tied the match at 26-26 in the 33rd minute.

In the next minute Maninder responded with a super raid of his own to give Bengal 29-26 lead.

The last five minutes were a tense affair but Bengal refused to panic. Kashiling Adake got two raid points in the last couple of minutes of the match to keep Bengaluru within touching distance.

However, it was Maninder yet again who scored a raid point in the 38th minute to give Bengal 33-28 lead as they were assured of full points in the match.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 22:39 IST