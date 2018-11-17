Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors win, Gujarat-Bengaluru match ends in a tie

In a closely-fought encounter, it was Bengal Warriors that came on top as they beat Puneri Paltan 26-22 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Both teams could’ve won it but it was Bengal who at the crucial moments held their nerve to outclass the opposition. Maninder Singh scored six raid points for Bengal and was ably supported by Ravindra Kumawat who pitched in with five crucial points. For Puneri Paltan, GB More scored nine points but just didn’t get enough support from his fellow raiders.

GB More got Puneri Paltan up and running with two raids in two minutes but Bengal Warriors leveled the game with a tackle and raid point. Akshay Jadhav got into the act for Puneri Paltan and scored two raid points to give his team 4-2 lead. GB More made a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan led 6-3 after five minutes.

Bengal Warriors never let the lead increase to more than three points as their defence helped them to level the match at 7-7 after 10 minutes. Both teams approached the match with caution as they traded raid and tackle points at regular intervals. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan held a slender one-point advantage to lead 13-12.

The second half saw the same pattern emerge as neither teams could gain an advantage. There was no all out inflicted and neither teams’ raiders could get going as we have seen in the past. After 30 minutes of play both teams were level at 16-16 and it was anyone’s game.

A lot of empty raids were made as both teams played on the do-or-die raid strategy. It was Bengal Warriors defence that kept them in the game as they made a slew of successful tackles.

In the 36th minute, Maninder Singh made a crucial two-point raid to give Bengal Warriors 21-19 lead. In the next minute Bengal Warriors inflicted the first all out of the match to open a six-point gap to lead 25-19.

Despite GB More getting two raid points in the last two minutes, Bengal Warriors held their nerve to win 26-22.

Bulls vs Fortunegiants ends in thrilling tie

In a dramatic encounter Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls played out a thrilling 30-30 tie. Gujarat Fortunegiants were lucky in the end as a TV review saved them from their first defeat of the season. Pawan Sehrawat scored 10 points for Bengaluru Bulls and Rohit Kumar contributed six raid points. For Gujarat, Sachin got a super 10 while Sunil Kumar scored four tackle points.

Rohit Kumar opened Bengaluru Bulls’ account with a raid in the first minute whereas a tackle point got Gujarat Fortunegiants up and running. The raiders of both teams got a couple of points as it was 4-3 in favour of Bengaluru Bulls after five minutes.

It took seven minutes for Bengaluru Bulls’ star raider Pawan Sehrawat to score his first raid point. Sachin for Gujarat Fortunegiants kept picking raid points while Rohit Kumar did the same for Bengaluru as both teams were almost neck and neck after 12 minutes of play. Ajay Kumar’s successful raid in the 14th minute leveled the match at 10-10.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match in the 16th minute to lead 16-10. At the end of the first half Bengaluru Bulls led 18-12.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 23:11 IST