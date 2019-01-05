Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Final Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Teams eye maiden title
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Final: Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 final between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.
-
20:10 hrs IST
-
20:05 hrs IST
-
20:00 hrs IST
-
19:55 hrs IST
-
19:50 hrs IST
-
19:45 hrs IST
-
19:40 hrs IST
-
19:30 hrs IST
Early lead for Gujarat
Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken a 2-1 lead early on in the match. After Sachin was taken out, Prapanjan won a raid point to level proceedings and then, they took out Rohit to make it 2-1 in their favour.
Toss
Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they opted for the right hand side of the court. This means that Gujarat Fortunegiants will start with the first raid of the night. Sachin is taken out in the first raid and Bengaluru are in the lead straightaway.
National Anthem time
Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor will now be singing the national anthem to begin the proceedings. Both sets of players are looking focussed and it is going to be titanic clash here in Mumbai.
Players making their way on the court
The two sets of players are now coming out on the court amidst huge roar from the crowd here in Mumbai. The two teams have previously taste defeat in the finals but both teams will now look to go one step further.
Gujarat skipper Sunil ahead of clash
“Season VI has been very special for me, for the first time I have captained a team and led them to the finals. We have displayed immense teamwork throughout the season and we are looking forward to lift the trophy. In the previous match against Bengaluru Bulls we made a few mistakes and those will not be repeated.”
Bengaluru captain Rohit ahead of clash
“It has taken Bengaluru Bulls to get back to our best and we will not let this opportunity go. We have reached the finals and the aim is to take the trophy home. We are focusing on strengthening our raiding and tightening our defence because while Gujarat is a young team one cannot underestimate their gameplay.”
Road to final
Table toppers of Zone B Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the finals when they beat Gujarat FortuneGiants in the first qualifier with a 41-29 victory. Gujarat fought back in the second qualifier to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 final between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants. The two teams have qualified for the championship clash after three months of gruelling kabaddi. Both teams are eyeing their maiden title after being runners-up in previous editions.