Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Final Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Teams eye maiden title

Follow Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, below -

20:10 hrs IST Early lead for Gujarat Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken a 2-1 lead early on in the match. After Sachin was taken out, Prapanjan won a raid point to level proceedings and then, they took out Rohit to make it 2-1 in their favour.





20:05 hrs IST Toss Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they opted for the right hand side of the court. This means that Gujarat Fortunegiants will start with the first raid of the night. Sachin is taken out in the first raid and Bengaluru are in the lead straightaway.





20:00 hrs IST National Anthem time Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor will now be singing the national anthem to begin the proceedings. Both sets of players are looking focussed and it is going to be titanic clash here in Mumbai.





19:55 hrs IST Players making their way on the court The two sets of players are now coming out on the court amidst huge roar from the crowd here in Mumbai. The two teams have previously taste defeat in the finals but both teams will now look to go one step further.





19:50 hrs IST Gujarat skipper Sunil ahead of clash “Season VI has been very special for me, for the first time I have captained a team and led them to the finals. We have displayed immense teamwork throughout the season and we are looking forward to lift the trophy. In the previous match against Bengaluru Bulls we made a few mistakes and those will not be repeated.”





19:45 hrs IST Bengaluru captain Rohit ahead of clash “It has taken Bengaluru Bulls to get back to our best and we will not let this opportunity go. We have reached the finals and the aim is to take the trophy home. We are focusing on strengthening our raiding and tightening our defence because while Gujarat is a young team one cannot underestimate their gameplay.”





19:40 hrs IST Road to final Table toppers of Zone B Bengaluru Bulls sealed their position in the finals when they beat Gujarat FortuneGiants in the first qualifier with a 41-29 victory. Gujarat fought back in the second qualifier to beat UP Yoddha to set up the title clash.



